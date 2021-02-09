Are you a flood survivor? Your story could be featured in a statewide panel

Wiley Drive in Roanoke is closed as its flooded over on May 20, 2020.

We’re no stranger to heavy rain and flooding in Southwest and Central Virginia.

Some of the big events that come to mind include the Flood of ‘85, the remnants of Hurricane Michael in 2018 and the flooding of the Roanoke River in May 2020.

Flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The department is asking flood survivors across the state to share their flood survival stories to help raise awareness.

Share your flood story for Virginia Flood Awareness Week in March (Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation)

The stories will be featured during a virtual discussion during Virginia Flood Awareness Week, which runs from March 14-20.

It’s called “The Impacts of Place, Space, Climate Change and Race,” and will bring together a panel of advocates and experts to discuss the dangers of flooding and specifically, the minority communities who often have the longest road to recovery.

If you want to share your flood story, there’s a Google Form you can fill out online.

You can also email dam@dcr.virginia.gov or call 804-786-2292 to share your story.

Virginia DCR has more information available on their website about Virginia Flood Awareness Week.