Wallops Island rocket launch may be visible Wednesday evening

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A rocket launch is scheduled at Wallops Island later in the day on Wednesday, March 3rd. Its mission will be to study ionization just outside the reach of Earth’s atmosphere.
The rocket, according to NASA will reach an altitude of several hundred miles and go about 500 miles offshore. A small and harmless amount of vapor will be released. They say, “Colorful clouds may be visible over the ocean to residents in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern United States as the Sun illuminates the vapor before it diffuses harmlessly into space.”
Tony Rice, an ambassador to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, tells 10 News to look out around sunset Wednesday.
No real-time launch updates or live streams will be shown. The NASA Visitor Center won’t be open for public viewing.
