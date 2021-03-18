NOAA releases spring outlook

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its Spring weather outlook. It comes as no surprise that warmer-than-average temperatures are expected this spring for much of the country.

Spring 2021 Temperatures Outlook

As for rainfall, we are expecting a slightly wetter spring than average. Here at home, we are looking at limited to minor flooding during spring. “This is a major change from recent years where millions were impacted by severe flooding,” said Mary Erickson, deputy director of the National Weather Service. For the first time in three years, major flooding is not expected.

Spring 2021 Precip Outlook

Unfortunately, drier-than-average conditions are expected farther west. A widespread severe to exceptional drought is already occurring for much of the western half of the country. Significant drought conditions are expected to continue and likely worsen in the months ahead, which comes as bad news for our friends to the west.

Ad