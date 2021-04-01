APRIL FOOLS! Weather fools us into thinking it’s winter again next two days

Strong cold front brings much colder air to the region Thursday and Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – A strong cold front moved through overnight. With it comes much colder air compared to the past few days.

Afternoon temperatures will range from the 30s to near 40° in the New River Valley to the upper 40s and lower 50s in Lynchburg and Southside.

Afternoon temperatures for Thursday, 4/1/2021

Add the wind to that, and it will be like we stepped back a few months.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for all areas along and to the west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. With a wet ground, it’s possible that we see some downed limbs and spotty power outages.

Wind advisory for Thursday, 4/1/2021

Wind speeds will be around 15-25 mph with gusts peaking between 35 and 50 mph in this half of the area.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 4/1/2021

As temperatures fall into the 20s overnight, expect the wind to make it feel like the single digits and teens for a large chunk of the area.

Lowest wind chill for Friday, 4/2/2021

Make sure you protect your plants and that you keep your pets indoors the next several nights. Even by Saturday morning, temperatures will be within a few degrees of record low territory.

Ad

Record low temperatures for Friday, 4/2, and Saturday, 4/3/2021

The good news is that temperatures will recover throughout the holiday weekend. Easter Sunday is the pick day of the weekend weather-wise, thanks to high pressure pushing a little bit of warmth from the south.

What we're tracking for Easter Sunday 2021

We may wake up to some patchy frost on the Easter egg Sunday morning, but we’ll eventually see afternoon temperatures back in the 60s and lower 70s.

Hourly planner for Easter Sunday 2021

Expect the warmth to continue building with high pressure remaining dominant over much of the U.S. next week.