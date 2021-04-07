One last summer-like day before turning wetter at times through the weekend

Wednesday's highs will be in the 70s in the mountains and 80s everywhere else

ROANOKE, Va. – As high pressure continues to build over the Eastern U.S., temperatures continue to rise in southwest and central Virginia.

Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s in the NRV and parts of the Highlands. The rest of the area will see temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s Wednesday afternoon!

Warm-up peaks Wednesday afternoon

These are your average temperatures in early-to-mid June, though at that point you typically get more humidity.

Regardless of temperature, the sun’s rays are stronger this time of year. The UV Index is at 7 Wednesday, which means a half hour of unprotected skin can result in sunburn.

UV Index for 4/7/2021

This won’t necessarily be an issue the later in the week we go. Moisture rides north toward a front nearby. That will trigger a few late day showers and storms Thursday.

What we're tracking - Thursday evening

Fog and clouds will be leftover into Friday with only a few showers expected.

Friday will mostly be spent in between weather systems, which makes us a little more optimistic about the evening race at Martinsville Speedway. There could, however, be some pockets of drizzle. Download our app for more updates.

Spring race forecast at Martinsville - 2021

The better chance for rain comes in Saturday, and it could get quite heavy Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

What we're tracking - Saturday, 4/10/2021

We’ll watch for localized flooding, as some parts of the area could pick up a couple inches of rain out of this.

Sunday is trending drier and warmer, with a breeze pushing our temperatures into the 70s.