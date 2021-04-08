Today marks 10 years since two of the most destructive tornadoes hit Pulaski County

A Pulaski County neighborhood on April 9, 2011. One day after a devastating tornado moved through the area.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Thursday marks 10 years since two of the most destructive tornadoes tore through parts of the New River Valley. The towns of Pulaski and Draper will never forget this day.

Statistics of the EF-2 tornado that hit Pulaski County on April 8, 2011 (WSLS 10)

These two infamous tornadoes occurred in the early evening hours of April 8, 2011, around 7:30 p.m. Nine people were injured, but thankfully, no one died. However, both towns reported severe damage.

This line of damage extended from I-81 near Exit 92 near Draper and extended all the way into Pulaski before going back up into the sky. According to the National Weather Service, the Pulaski tornado was a bit stronger (an EF-2 with winds of 125 mph) than the Draper tornado (an EF-1 with winds of 86-100 mph).

The impact of the tornado that hit Pulaski on April 8, 2011 (WSLS 10)

The impact of the tornado that hit Draper on April 8, 2011 (WSLS 10)

Several roads were closed due to fallen trees and hundreds of homes were damaged, causing anywhere between $5-$8.5 million in property damage.

Please let this be a reminder that tornadoes can occur anywhere, anytime. And now that we in April, we have entered one of the most active severe weather times of the year. Spring is when we see the most severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

