Enjoy Tuesday! Rain, wind and cooler air to arrive with our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Similar to Monday, Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with comfortable humidity and warm temperatures.

Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s throughout the New River Valley. The rest of the area reaches the low to mid 70s before clouds gradually increase overnight.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 4/13/2021

These clouds come in ahead of our next cold front. While a few light rain showers will be around between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the chance for rain Wednesday really goes up after 4 p.m.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

Off and on rain will continue throughout the night, with some heavy pockets possible.

FutureTracker - Wednesday night

Once this passes, the wind will pick up which will actually prevent temperatures from dropping too far. Frost is unlikely Thursday morning. It could be patchy in more remote locations Friday morning, with perhaps more of us seeing light, patchy frost Saturday morning.

Frost potential 4/15 to 4/17/2021

This will make for a chilly morning out at the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday morning.

Blue Ridge Marathon forecast - 2021

Temperatures will rise into the 60s by Saturday afternoon with more clouds late and into Sunday. A few stray showers will be possible each day, but we don’t expect the weekend to be a complete waste.