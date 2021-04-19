Wednesday cold front creates weather whiplash this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following an overall pleasant weekend, Monday morning starts with some showers. These showers gradually move east throughout the morning, so that may be a bit of an issue for the commute in areas south of Interstate 81.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Monday, 4/19/2021

Clouds decrease after the rain passes, allowing for a very nice afternoon in southwest and central Virginia. Highs will range between 60 and 65° in the New River Valley. The rest of the area will top out between 65 and 70°.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/19/2021

After a chilly start Tuesday morning, a breeze from the south will push afternoon temperatures into the 70s. Enjoy that, because some big changes are coming mid-to-late week.

What we're tracking - Tuesday, 4/20/2021

A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday. Only a few morning showers are expected, but most of that will target the west-facing slopes. A gusty wind will take over, blowing in some colder air.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 4/21/2021

The wind will make it feel like the 20s in many places Thursday morning, and that may also prevent frost from developing. However, parts of the New River Valley and Highlands will see temperatures drop to 32° or below.

What we're tracking - Wednesday, 4/22/2021

That once again is possible Friday morning, thanks to a clear sky and calmer wind. So, the threat for frost/freezing temperatures lingers until then as well.

Frost/freeze potential this week

Be sure to check back for updates on the forecast, but be ready to cover up/bring in any plants you may have outdoors.