Whew! Temperatures spring forward to summer-like levels this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following an unseasonably cool weekend, Monday will be just what the doctor ordered.

Calmer wind, sunshine and high pressure nearby will bring the return of seasonable warmth by the afternoon. Highs will peak in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 4/26/2021

A clear sky will linger into the night, allowing for a great view of the full ‘Pink Moon.’ Don’t forget that the International Space Station will fly over Tuesday morning at 5:12 a.m.

International Space Station fly-over Tuesday morning, 4/26/2021

Temperatures will take flight through much of the week as well.

Expect highs win the 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Part of this actually has to do with our mountains. Wind coming down the mountains will allow the air to compress, dry and warm.