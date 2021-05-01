Beautiful weather on tap for the first weekend of May!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and first day of May! While the winds won’t be nearly as strong today, a light breeze will be possible at times.

Wind Gust Forecast

While temperatures will remain “cooler” in the 70s today, highs this afternoon will actually be running closer to average for the start of May.

Planner

Thanks to the cold front that moved through, humidity levels are much lower today! It won’t last long, though. As temperatures climb in the coming days, so will our dew points.

Dew Point Trend

Enjoying the unseasonal warmth? You’ll like what we have in store for the next several days. While temperatures be on a roller coaster ride, highs will remain in the 70s and 80s!