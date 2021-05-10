Early spring vibes continue; below average temperatures much of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a weak cold front, following a very nice Mother’s Day weekend. Limited moisture along the front will spark some periods of fairly heavy rain in Southside Monday between about 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

FutureTracker - midday Monday 5/10/2021

The threat for severe weather has shifted farther south and east of our area.

Meanwhile, expect high temperatures to take a little bit of a hit compared to Sunday afternoon. We’ll only manage to reach the 60s and lower 70s, but that will be warm compared to the rest of the week. (More on that just a few lines down.)

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/10/2021

Temperatures may not take lift off, but we’re hoping that the KiNet-X rocket will finally be able to do so off Wallops Island Monday evening. The launch has been scrubbed the past three evenings due to weather concerns.

KiNet-X Rocket Launch at Wallops Island - Monday, 5/10/2021

Now for more on that cool-down...high pressure over the central U.S. will keep a north/northeasterly breeze coming into the area. That will keep unseasonably cool air locked in, but it will also suppress the storm track farther south. That means rain chances will be pretty slim throughout the week.