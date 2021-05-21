Patchy frost last weekend to summer vibes this weekend...thanks, Virginia weather!

ROANOKE, Va. – No one ever said Virginia weather was boring, right? At least we can use the word ‘calm’ to describe how things will be Friday and this weekend.

High pressure remains a dominant force in the weather pattern, keeping us partly cloudy and warm Friday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 5/21/2021

This same area of high pressure will stay camped out over the Eastern U.S. throughout the weekend. This leads to sinking air which, in turn, allows us to get hotter and stay mostly dry.

Summer returns for the weekend...and beyond

Highs will range between 85 and 91° each afternoon for most of the region. We may have a stray shower or storm Sunday afternoon.

Weekend forecast for 5/22 and 5/23/2021

That chance goes up a little bit by Monday, as high pressure collapses a bit and allows a front to sag south. The location of this front is key to determining who sees storms. A few may become strong-to-severe, due to the heat, humidity and added energy from the front.