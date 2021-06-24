Enjoy our southern comfort! Humidity returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning is feeling just about as nice as Wednesday morning did, with temperatures in the 50s first thing. With a little breeze out of the southeast and a partly cloudy sky, most of the area will see temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s throughout the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

The dew point (measure of moisture) will be comparable to what we saw Wednesday as well, making things feel comfortable once again.

Hour by hour dew points for Thursday, 6/24/2021

That will also translate to another cool night and cool morning as we wake up Friday.

Overnight lows heading into Friday morning, June 25, 2021

Friday will be just a touch warmer, with humidity levels coming up just a tick.

By the weekend, high pressure will be offshore and low pressure will be hanging out to the west. The flow around both systems will bring in warmer, more humid air. This may set off a few hit-or-miss afternoon storms. The bulk of these will stay west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

What we're tracking for the first weekend of summer - 2021

Expect morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon temperatures to peak in the mid to upper 80s.

High temperature forecast for the first full weekend of summer - 2021

This pattern follows throughout much of next week and leading up to the 4th of July. As we get closer to the holiday, make sure you check back with us for updates by downloading our weather app.