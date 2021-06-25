Summer warmth, humidity, pop-up storms return after Friday

What we're tracking for the first weekend of summer - 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – What a nice treat it’s been to have a few consecutive days of low humidity! For that reason, we start off with temperatures in the 50s first thing Friday morning. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the area.

High temperature forecast for Friday, June 25th, 2021

Dew points come up ever so slightly, meaning that it won’t be quite as comfortable as the past few days. It also won’t necessarily be sticky throughout the day Friday.

Hour by hour dew points for Friday, 6/25/2021

That will start to change as we head into the weekend. Low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east will keep the air coming in from the south and southwest.

Tracking moisture levels for the first full weekend of summer

We’ll be warmer and more humid throughout the weekend with a few hit-or-miss storms, especially Sunday. The slightly higher chance of storms will be in areas west of the Parkway, targeting the mountains first.

This is a trend that continues throughout next week and approaching the 4th of July as well.

Prior to any storms, temperatures will peak in the 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will only drop to about 65-70°, thanks to the added humidity.

Forecast highs from 6/25 to 7/2/2021

