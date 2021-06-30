Hot hump day precedes late-week storms, improving weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s only fitting that the last day of June will be a (very) hot one! A southwest breeze will push temperatures into the 80s and 90s Wednesday afternoon. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks and seek shade if you’re going to be outside for a while.

The only possible way we’d cool down is if we get some isolated downpours. The only chance of that happening Wednesday afternoon is in the mountains. Otherwise, we’re dry again.

Zone by zone storm chances for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

That will change later in the day Thursday. We’ll still be pretty hot and humid, but a front to the west will help fire off some showers and storms late in the afternoon and during the evening.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

Some batches of heavy rain will continue into the night and early Friday morning, especially east of the Parkway.

We could see some localized flooding, due to the amount of moisture available and the slow-moving nature of these storms. Localized wind damage and/or hail is possible with a couple stronger storms Thursday afternoon.

Storm threats for Thursday, 7/1/2021

Make sure you have a way to get weather alerts by downloading our weather app.

Rain will continue to push east throughout the day Friday, as our front continues shifting east. This means good news for any plans you have this 4th of July weekend. I would definitely bring the bug spray Friday evening. Recent rain will bring the mosquitoes out.

However, humidity levels will drop behind our front, making for a much more pleasant holiday weekend.

Humidity levels through the 4th of July - 2021

Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s after starting in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll begin the 4th of July with temperatures first thing in the morning in the mid to upper 50s. Highs will climb well into the 80s with lots of sunshine.

4th of July weekend forecast - 2021

We’ll turn hotter for the start of next week.