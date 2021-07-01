Relief! Cool front to bring storms followed by a drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Our stretch of heat is running out of time. Highs Thursday will be in the 78-84° range in the New River Valley, while other parts of the area will top out from the mid 80s to lower 90s (depending on storm arrival).
Ahead of a cool front, storms will start off as spotty between about 12 and 3 p.m. Thursday.
The deeper in the day we go, the more we feed off that system’s energy. Therefore, showers and storms will turn more numerous. A few may become strong to severe, especially east of US-220. Localized flooding will be a possibility as well.
While the severe weather threat goes down after 9 p.m., the chance for rain and occasional rumbles of thunder will linger into the night with our front nearby.
This front will keep the chance of rain and storms intact east of the Parkway until about lunchtime Friday. We’ll gradually see clouds decrease throughout the rest of the day Friday.
This should make for a very nice evening for the weekend’s first fireworks displays! Just remember the bug spray.
The key to our holiday weekend forecast is that humidity levels will continue to drop, making things feel very pleasant from start to finish each day.
Temperatures start in the 55-61° range each morning before rising (mostly) into the 80s each afternoon.
There will be plenty of time for the lake, pool, BBQing and fireworks throughout the weekend.
Make sure to download our app for the latest updates, radar and alerts.