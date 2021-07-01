Relief! Cool front to bring storms followed by a drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Our stretch of heat is running out of time. Highs Thursday will be in the 78-84° range in the New River Valley, while other parts of the area will top out from the mid 80s to lower 90s (depending on storm arrival).

High temperature forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Ahead of a cool front, storms will start off as spotty between about 12 and 3 p.m. Thursday.

FutureTracker - 3 p.m. Thursday

The deeper in the day we go, the more we feed off that system’s energy. Therefore, showers and storms will turn more numerous. A few may become strong to severe, especially east of US-220. Localized flooding will be a possibility as well.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

While the severe weather threat goes down after 9 p.m., the chance for rain and occasional rumbles of thunder will linger into the night with our front nearby.

FutureTracker - late Thursday night

This front will keep the chance of rain and storms intact east of the Parkway until about lunchtime Friday. We’ll gradually see clouds decrease throughout the rest of the day Friday.

What we're tracking for Friday, July 2, 2021

This should make for a very nice evening for the weekend’s first fireworks displays! Just remember the bug spray.

Fireworks forecast for Friday, July 2, 2021

The key to our holiday weekend forecast is that humidity levels will continue to drop, making things feel very pleasant from start to finish each day.

Humidity levels drop for the 4th of July weekend

Temperatures start in the 55-61° range each morning before rising (mostly) into the 80s each afternoon.

4th of July weekend forecast - 2021

There will be plenty of time for the lake, pool, BBQing and fireworks throughout the weekend.

