Heat, humidity continue...as if it’s summer in Virginia!

ROANOKE, Va. – The heat and humidity aren’t going anywhere any time soon, nor should we expect them to. It’s mid-July in southwest and central Virginia after all! Sarcastic headlines aside, please make sure you’re taking care of yourself. That’s especially the case if you plan to work or play outside for a long period of time Tuesday afternoon.

There won’t be too many storms around to help cool us off. Any spotty storms that do develop will mostly be near and west of the Parkway again between 2 and 8 p.m.

Zone by zone storm chances for Tuesday, July 13th, 2021

Come Wednesday, we’ll be just about as hot. A front to the west will move into our area, helping to spark a few more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Again keep in mind that these will be scattered, so it’s feast or famine.

FutureTracker - Wednesday, 7/14/2021

The heat continues through the end of the week, with highs in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Another front will come in from the north and stall nearby for the weekend. This ought to set off more scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

What we're tracking - weekend of 7/17 and 7/18/2021

Anything that develops will move slowly, which will lead to localized flash flooding. Have a Plan B for any outdoor events you have going on this weekend, and check back with Your Local Weather Authority by downloading our app.