Air quality alert issued for parts of Southwest Virginia

Air quality alert issued for several areas in our region.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for several parts of Southwest Virginia due to smoke from western U.S. wildfires.

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day alert indicates that air pollution may affect sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung disease and/or heart disease; however, the general public may be less affected.

The alert has been issued until 9 p.m. for the following areas:

Botetourt County

Fincastle

Roanoke

Roanoke County

Salem

Members a part of the sensitive groups should proceed with caution and limit their time outside. According to the department, the effects of air pollution can be reduced by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information, visit the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality website.