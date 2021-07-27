Heads up! Hottest weather of 2021 may come in the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s heat allowed storms to turn severe in parts of the area. Now that the front that caused those storms is south of the area, we’ll stay mostly dry the next three-to-four days. (We can’t rule out a few isolated downpours south of US 460 Tuesday afternoon.)

The heat, however, isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. High temperatures Tuesday reach into the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and low to mid 90s elsewhere. Factor in the humidity, and it may feel like 100°+ in areas like Southside.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021

Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, spending some time in the A/C or shade and taking breaks if you plan to be working outdoors.

Temperatures will rise by a few degrees Wednesday and Thursday, thanks to a strong area of high pressure over the Plains. In fact, the hottest we’ve gotten this year is 96° in Danville, 95° in Roanoke and Lynchburg and 88° in Blacksburg. We’ll either challenge or beat that this week.

Hottest weather of the year possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons

Thankfully, the humidity won’t be a major issue either of those days. Still, it’ll be hot enough out there.

Humidity levels through 7/31/2021

You may notice some additional haze in the sky once again. A west/northwest wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere will blow a limited amount of smoke back into the sky. Only those who are unusually sensitive to air quality changes could have issues the next few days.

Tracking wildfire smoke by Wednesday, July 28, 2021

As the jet stream dips, we’ll notice the chance for storms coming back into the forecast Thursday night and Friday. This will be on a hit-or-miss scale, so don’t expect this to completely cure our rain deficit.

Scattered storms return Thursday night and/or Friday

We’re then left high and (mostly) dry through the weekend, though temperatures and humidity levels should back off a bit. Keep checking back for updates on the forecast by downloading our weather app.