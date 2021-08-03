Only 70s for highs Tuesday; missing out on most beneficial rain this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds continue to stream in from the southwest, with a little added humidity to go along with that at the surface. Still, we expect these clouds to keep a lid on temperatures throughout the day Tuesday. Highs will only peak in the mid to upper 70s, which is more your average for mid-to-late September.
Dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will cut into most beneficial rain. Any chance of getting a decent drink of water looks to be along and east of the Parkway during the morning.
Anything we see during the afternoon will likely be confined to areas near and west of Interstate 77.
Throughout the rest of the week, our chance for a soaking rain is very low. We’ll have to keep tending to the garden, bushes, yard, etc. The east side of storm systems is the wet side. It just so happens that that east side will be a bit too far east of us.
We’ll be lucky to see a quarter of an inch of rain this week, unless you get a random pop-up storm to drop more than that.
Temperatures will start to climb back up Thursday and Friday, but will especially do so this weekend. The jet stream will be farther north, which allows the heat to build into next week.
We’re back to the 80s and 90s, with above average temperatures likely from here to points north through much of next week.