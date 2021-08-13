Near-record heat for some with scattered strong storms developing Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke and Lynchburg each tied their record highs Thursday afternoon. This heat wave shows no signs of crashing Friday either. We expect near-record heat again in the Star and Hill Cities.

Near-record heat for parts of the area Friday, 8/13/2021

Combine that with the humidity, and the heat turns potentially dangerous again Friday afternoon. That’s especially the case in/around Lynchburg where there’s a Heat Advisory in effect between Noon and 7 p.m.

Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and/or electrolytes. Seek shade, and take breaks every 15-25 minutes, if you’re going to be working in this heat. Athletes should consider removing pads and/or practicing indoors during the peak heat of the day.

Scattered storms develop after 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday afternoons. Because of the heat and humidity, any of these storms could turn very electric and contain potentially-damaging wind gusts.

Severe weather risk from Friday, 8/13/2021 to Sunday, 8/15/2021

By Sunday, we’ll be cooler with a northeast breeze. Still, we expect scattered showers and storms. Most of these will form in the New River Valley and Southside.

Weekend planner for 8/14 and 8/15/2021

At this point, we’ll likely have Tropical Storm Fred riding parallel to Florida’s Gulf Coast. This storm could be a player in our weather through the first half of next week.

If Fred is stronger, it will force a front farther north. This would open the gates for more tropical rain Monday and Tuesday, leading to a beneficial 1-3″ of rain.

If, however, this storm is weaker, the front would keep it shoved south and we wouldn’t see as much rain.

Two scenarios regarding Tropical Storm Fred as of 3:20 a.m., 8/13/2021

Keep up to date with us, as we continue to fine-tune this part of the forecast. Behind Fred, we’ll likely get Grace east of the Caribbean in the coming days. There’s no immediate impact to our area, but we’ll keep a close eye on this one as well.

Odds of tropical development as of 3 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021

