Tornado warning issued for parts of Patrick and Carroll counties expires

Areas highlighted below were included in the warning

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tornado warning issued on August 18, 2021
Tornado warning issued on August 18, 2021 (WSLS 10)

At about 1 a.m., The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Patrick and Carroll counties.

The warning expired at 1:30 a.m. and covered parts of southeastern Carroll County and southwestern Patrick County.

At 1:01 a..m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, North Carolina, moving north at 40 mph, according to NWS.

It was the seventh warning issued for our area a Fred moves through the region. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, others expired at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent in Franklin County expired at 4:15 p.m., the fifth, issued for Campbell and Bedford counties expired at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the sixth, issued at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Carroll County, expired at about 12:45 a.m.

[Tornado watch issued for much of Southwest Virginia ahead of Fred’s arrival]

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.

