Tornado warning issued for parts of Patrick and Carroll counties expires

At about 1 a.m., The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Patrick and Carroll counties.

The warning expired at 1:30 a.m. and covered parts of southeastern Carroll County and southwestern Patrick County.

At 1:01 a..m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, North Carolina, moving north at 40 mph, according to NWS.

It was the seventh warning issued for our area a Fred moves through the region. The first expired at 3:15 p.m. in Patrick County, others expired at 3:45 p.m., and the most recent in Franklin County expired at 4:15 p.m., the fifth, issued for Campbell and Bedford counties expired at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and the sixth, issued at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday for parts of Carroll County, expired at about 12:45 a.m.

A tornado watch means that a tornado is happening soon or is expected soon.