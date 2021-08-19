Watch for scattered storms through Friday, summer heat this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that Fred is gone, we return to normally-scheduled summer weather for now. A disturbance to the west will fire off scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. With more clouds than we saw Thursday, expect temperatures to range from the lower 80s in the New River Valley to lower 90s near Lynchburg and Southside.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 8/19/2021

With this disturbance lingering close by, showers and rumbles of thunder may curve around it and move in from the north overnight.

FutureTracker - 8 a.m. Friday

Expect more showers and storms throughout the afternoon Friday, which could lead to localized flooding wherever the heaviest batches develop. High temperatures will also only be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Severe risk from Thursday through Saturday

Some of this has to do with moisture coming in from the east around Henri. That meets up with our disturbance to give us more numerous showers and storms Friday. As for folks along the East Coast, high surf and strong rip currents are expected throughout the weekend.

Henri impacts at home and along the East Coast

As for our weather at home, we’re left unscathed for the weekend and early next week. We’ll be placed under the “warm sector,” in which a west/southwest wind continues to supply the heat and humidity. However, storm chances remain low from Saturday through Monday.