Heat continues on the back side of Henri; builds the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – As of Monday, we are now less than a month away from fall. While the stores may have begun stocking up on décor or pumpkin-spiced whatever, summer is here to stick around.

Sinking air on the back side of Henri (stalled over New England) will keep things hot and mostly sunny throughout the day Monday. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and low to mid 90s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 8/23/2021

A clear sky at night gives us the opportunity to view the (almost) full moon, but it also gives us the chance to see the International Space Station early Tuesday morning.

International Space Station fly over on Tuesday morning, 8/24/2021

Tuesday, at the moment, looks to be one of the hotter days. As high pressure builds over the Eastern U.S., that kind of sinking motion in the air will continue through much of the week ahead.

What we're tracking by Wednesday, 8/25/2021

That means more heat and minimal storm chance outside of the mountains throughout the week and into at least part of the weekend.

Rain and storm coverage through 8/27/2021

Speaking of storms, the tropics quiet down temporarily. A plume of dust has ejected from the Sahara Desert. This is common, and it usually leads to less tropical activity for now.

What Saharan dust means for the week of 8/23 to 8/27/2021

We expect that things will pick back up, however, as we head into September.