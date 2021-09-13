Hazy, hot and humid conditions continue into new work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! We’ve noticed the humidity levels creeping up over the past couple of days and now they are sitting in the “humid” zone, between 61 and 70 degrees.

Remember: dew points are a better way to describe humidity levels than the relative humidity percentage, which we explained in an article earlier this summer.

Unfortunately, we won’t see the humidity dip anytime soon. Also, temperatures are on the rise again today, but we won’t get as close to record highs as previous forecasts indicated.

Falling short of records - this afternoon (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

You can also expect hazy sunshine to start the week.

Small rain chances are finally back in our forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, as a front approaches and passes north of us.

Future tracker - Tuesday 4 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The main impact that front will have? It will get rid of the wildfire smoke causing our recent haze.

Ad

Here’s a look at projected smoke at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Basically gone!

Smoke tracker - Wednesday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

We are seeing some model disagreement for Thursday and Friday’s forecasts. One model (GFS) is hinting at wetter and cooler weather, while the other (Euro) keeps us drier and warmer.

At the moment, I’m leaning towards the wetter forecast, but we may need to adjust in the coming days. Stay tuned!

Two scenarios for late week rain - GFS vs. Euro (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The first look at the weekend forecast features temperatures a few degrees above-average and scattered storms around each day. Have a great week!