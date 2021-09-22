Cloudy icon
Flash Flood Warnings issued for Blue Ridge corridor

One warning expires at 8:45 p.m., the other, 15 minutes sooner

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Parts of Bedford, Franklin, Patrick and Roanoke counties are included in this warning that expires at 8:45 p.m.
ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a second Flash Flood Warning parts of Southwest Virginia.

The first warning includes parts of Bedford, Franklin, Patrick and Roanoke counties and expires at 8:45 p.m.

[Heightened concern for flooding on the first day of fall]

This includes the following streams and drainages Blackberry Creek, Blackwater River, Boothe Creek, Archies Creek, Big Otter River, Bore Auger Creek, Back Creek and Anglin Branch.

The second warning, issued at about 5:30 p.m., includes parts of Botetourt, Bedford and Rockbridge counties, as well as the cities of Lexington and Buena Vista.

This warning expires at 8:30 p.m.

This includes the following streams and drainages Buffalo Creek, Cold Run, Broad Creek, Big Hollow Branch, Cornelius Creek, Back Run, Big Otter River, Davidson Run, Alone Mill Creek and Dry Branch.

Expected rainfall in both warned areas is 4 inches in an hour.

