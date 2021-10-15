Weather Whiplash! Summer warmth Friday followed by a strong, fall cold front Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – While Friday starts out comfortably, the afternoon can best be characterized as ‘summer’s last stand.’ High temperatures come close to record levels, as they reach into the low to mid 80s across much of the area.

Near-record warmth Friday afternoon

Expect temperatures in the 70s for high school football action during the evening. Clouds increase at night into Saturday morning ahead of our cold front. Showers develop in the mountains between 8 a.m. and Noon.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Saturday

This front passes eastward and carries the chance for scattered showers with it.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Saturday

Behind it, the wind turns gusty. Peak gusts along and west of the Parkway will range between 25 and 40 mph Saturday afternoon and evening, which will likely blow leaves off some of the trees before peak foliage.

Saturday's wind speed and wind gust forecast

Temperatures will drop during the afternoon in the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands. This cool-down, combined with a gusty wind, will especially be felt first thing Sunday morning. Parts of the area will see wind chills dip into the 30s.

Wind chill forecast by first thing Sunday morning

With sunshine, we’ll stay breezy Sunday afternoon and very fall-like. Highs range from the 50s in the higher elevations to low to mid 60s elsewhere.

Weekend forecast for 10/16 and 10/17/2021

High pressure regains control of our weather through much of next week, leading to cool mornings and seasonably warm, sunny afternoons.