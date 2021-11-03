Flakes, frost, freezing temperatures fair game for some through the end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures Wednesday morning are at their lowest since April, with Blacksburg hitting the 32° mark for the first time this fall. (That’s the third-latest that’s happened on record, by the way.)

We start the day with sun, but we’ll see clouds gradually increase throughout the day. That will keep a lid on temperatures, with highs similar to what they were Tuesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 11/3/2021

There’s a lot of dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that should prevent widespread precipitation from happening late Wednesday night into very early Thursday morning. Still, we may see a few sprinkles around, in addition to flurries/light snow showers above 3,000 feet in the southern Blue Ridge.

FutureTracker - 2 a.m. Thursday

Beyond that, we start cloudy Thursday and end the day with sun. Most of us see high temperatures of about 45-50°, which will provide more of a mid-to-late December feel to the air.

The air we’re tracking later this week originated near Regina, Saskatchewan and will dip south. This will lead to below-average temperatures through Saturday.

Cold blast on the way later this week

Under a clear sky, temperatures drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s first thing Friday morning. We’ll be just about as cold Saturday morning, with frost becoming more patchy by Sunday morning.

Frost/freeze potential through Sunday, 11/7/2021

As high pressure takes control of our weather, the afternoons gradually turn warmer throughout the weekend. Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside will touch the 60s Sunday.

Weekend forecast for 11/6 and 11/7/2021

We’ll turn even warmer early next week.