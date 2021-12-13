Final week of fall to bring fluctuating, mostly above-average temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re entering the final week of fall, but Monday morning feels very wintry. A lot of us either have to use the defroster or scrape frost off the car early on.

What's needed during the morning commute Monday

By the afternoon, ample sunshine helps us out and gives us warmer weather than we saw Sunday.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 12/13/2021

Expect a repeat performance Tuesday afternoon as well.

By Wednesday, high pressure over New England will wedge in some cooler air. Temperatures will depend on how many clouds we have around, but it looks as though most of us will top out in the 50s.

What the wedge means for our forecast Wednesday, 12/15/2021

By Thursday, this wedge breaks up and a southwest wind pushes our afternoon temperatures well into the 60s.

What we're tracking by Thursday, 12/16/2021

A front by Friday and Saturday will be nearby, and this will be the determining factor in a) how warm we get and b) who sees rain vs. who doesn’t. Keep checking back for updates on the forecast.

What we're tracking by Friday, 12/17/2021

We likely cool off Sunday into early next week before temperatures gradually rise a bit leading up to Christmas. Most forecast data shows the jet stream farther north, which all-but takes out our chances of a White Christmas.

Probability of a White Christmas in 2021

