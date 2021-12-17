58º
Feeling like October again today!

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – A very mild start to the day given that temperatures are starting off well above our average *high* for this time of the year.

Another round of warm temperatures are expected today as highs tap into the 60s and low 70s.

Isolated rain chances will be possible heading into the weekend. While any rainfall at this point is beneficial, we aren’t looking at a washout.

The unseasonal warmth continues into the weekend, ahead of a cold front that will bring more seasonal temperatures by Sunday.

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

