Feeling like October again today!

ROANOKE, Va. – A very mild start to the day given that temperatures are starting off well above our average *high* for this time of the year.

Hourly

Another round of warm temperatures are expected today as highs tap into the 60s and low 70s.

Today

Isolated rain chances will be possible heading into the weekend. While any rainfall at this point is beneficial, we aren’t looking at a washout.

POPs

The unseasonal warmth continues into the weekend, ahead of a cold front that will bring more seasonal temperatures by Sunday.