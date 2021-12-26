Final week of 2021 will (mostly) feel like autumn

High temperatures about 20° above average Tuesday through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – After tying/breaking record highs Christmas Day in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Sunday’s high temperatures have gotten awfully close to record levels as well.

We’ll get a brief break from the October-like warmth Monday, as high pressure wedges in some cooler air.

Expect highs mostly in the 50s with more clouds Monday. Drizzle is possible, if the wedge becomes strong enough.

How the wedge will play a role on Monday's weather

Come Tuesday and Wednesday, the wedge will have broken and warmer air will return. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday and about 66-72° Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures about 20° above average Tuesday through Thursday

A front to the west will use that unseasonably warm air to its advantage, by squeezing out some late day rain showers Wednesday. Showers linger into Thursday morning, especially east of the Parkway.

A front produces some showers late Wednesday into early Thursday

After that’s over, we still see highs manage to reach the 60s Thursday afternoon. That will be the case New Year’s Eve as well.

New Year's Forecast 2021-2022

Another storm system ejects from the Rockies, providing us with another chance for showers New Year’s Day and on January 2nd. If there’s any hope of winter returning, it comes after that storm system passes east.

Ad

Another chance of rain develops 1/1 and 1/2/2022

Cold air that’s been bottled up in the Pacific Northwest will finally have the opportunity to leak southward starting Monday, January 3rd.