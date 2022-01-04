Heads up! Next shot of snow, Arctic air to come later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – After our first winter storm of the season, Tuesday is starting out frigid with temperatures mostly in the teens.

Please use extra caution on decks, sidewalks, side streets, etc. They can be very slippery.

Once the sun rises Tuesday, high temperatures rise but not by much. Most of us top out between 37 and 42°, which should help melt a little bit of the snow that fell.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/4/2022

We’re calm with increasing temperatures Wednesday and highs in the 40s Thursday. It’s at this point that we’ll track another storm system coming in from the west.

This storm isn’t as wound up, nor does it dig as far south as the Monday storm. In Layman’s terms, that means the wind at first won’t be as bad and there’s not as much moisture.

However, cold air is in place this time and there’s enough lift in the atmosphere to get things going again. Precipitation likely starts as rain along and east of the Parkway Thursday evening.

Ad

Whatever snow does fall will stick. This will probably start out as “wet” snow and turn more powdery as temperatures drop Thursday night.

Next snow chance to arrive Thursday night

This system is a quick-hitter. By Friday morning, we’re on the back-side with snow showers mostly targeting the west-facing slopes.

Forecast data shows that there’s at least the possibility of 1″ of snow Thursday night for much of the area.

Odds of 1" of snow Thursday night, 1/6/2022

As you climb the ruler, the chance goes down. Three inches of snow are possible mostly west of the Parkway and not as likely the farther east you go.

Odds of 3" of snow Thursday night, 1/6/2022

Regardless, a shot of Arctic air comes in. That, along with a gusty wind, could place wind chills in the single digits, teens and 20s from west to east Friday morning.

Possible wind chills by Friday morning, 1/7/2022

Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our app.