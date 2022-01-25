West Virginia weather station plummets to new record low temperature Saturday

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

It’s no secret. It was cold over the weekend in Southwest and Central Virginia! In fact, Blacksburg, Roanoke and Lynchburg all dropped to temperatures not felt in three years.

As we were grabbing our heavy winter coats, one weather station in West Virginia saw the temperature plummet even further!

It’s located at the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge and is managed by Virginia Tech. The temperature hit 31 degrees below zero on Saturday morning, a new record for Canaan Valley. The previous record was -27° from January 21, 1985. Records have been kept there since 1944.

This may be hard to believe, but this extremely cold reading is NOT the coldest ever recorded in West Virginia. That record belongs to Lewisburg, which dropped to -37° in December 1917.

Why is Canaan Valley able to get so cold? It has to do with its high elevation (3,150 feet) and the unique topography. It’s basically an elevated bowl, which is perfect for temperatures to drop to bone-chilling levels.

In addition to the extreme cold, Canaan Valley receives a heaping of snow every year. The official season-to-date total is 54.5 inches.

