Weather whiplash (again)! Windy, warm weather comes before strong cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the region from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

A strong storm system to our west produces everything from a winter storm in the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest to severe thunderstorms in the Deep South and Tennessee River Valley.

For us, the wind will pick up throughout the day Thursday. That southerly wind blows in unseasonably warm, humid air with highs mostly in the 60s and lower 70s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/17/2022

While a few showers may form along the southern Blue Ridge Thursday afternoon, most of the rain comes in at night. That’s also when the wind is expected to be at its strongest.

A line of strong storms breaks up into pieces as it moves into our area, due to the lack of instability (thunderstorm fuel). Some of us see heavy rain, while others see a light scattering of rain.

FutureTracker - late Thursday night

The rain clears the area by commute time Friday, but that’s when we expect temperatures to start dropping off quickly. You can see that by looking at the west-facing slopes, who will receive snow through midday Friday.

FutureTracker - Friday morning

The high temperature Friday occurs before sunrise for many of us. After that, a shift in the wind brings colder air back into southwest and central Virginia. Most of Friday will be spent in the 30s and 40s.

Zone by zone temperature planner for Friday, 2/18/2022

The wind will be gusty at times Friday and then again Saturday, as we’ll be caught between high pressure to the south and low pressure to the north.

Peak wind gusts from Thursday through Saturday

High temperatures will be at or below average for this time of year this weekend, with Sunday starting in the teens and 20s.

Weekend forecast for Saturday, 2/18 and Sunday, 2/19/2022

Highs next week will be in the 50s and 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. This is due to an unseasonably humid airmass, which will result in multiple chances of showers throughout the week as well.