Warm, spring breeze precedes nighttime storm threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Much of Wednesday will be spent in between storm systems. We’ll have the opportunity to break out into some sunshine. That, in tandem with a breeze from the southwest, will push our temperatures into the 70s area-wide.

Most of the day will be dry.

Our second storm system of the week will produce a higher severe weather threat to our south.

While our threat is low Wednesday night, it isn’t zero. Locally damaging gusts are the main concern with any scattered storm that develops. A tornado warning or two cannot be ruled out, given the spin in the atmosphere.

Severe storm threat for Wednesday night

Storms approach the West Virginia-Virginia line between roughly 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

FutureTracker - 8 p.m. Wednesday

By 2 a.m. Thursday, most any storms will likely be north of U.S. 460.

FutureTracker - 2 a.m. Thursday

Come Thursday, scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be around through midday. Anything that forms east of US 29 could potentially become strong later in the morning. Otherwise, expect Thursday to not be quite as warm as Wednesday.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/7/2022

The cooling trend continues, as an area of low pressure sends the wind in from the west and northwest Friday and Saturday. Scattered, light rain showers will be around Friday afternoon.

What we're tracking by Friday, 4/8/2022

Snow showers will pile up on the west-facing slopes late Friday and Saturday.

For the rest of us, we’re mainly dry Saturday but much cooler. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s.

Weekend forecast for April 9 and 10, 2022

After the weekend, high pressure regains control of our weather. This gives us multiple days of above average warmth.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day outlooks from April 11 to 17, 2022

Most of the rain early-to-mid next week will stay west of the area.