Experts at Colorado State University forecast another active hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a record hurricane season in 2020 and an active season in 2021, experts with the Tropical Weather and Climate Research department at Colorado State University are forecasting another active season.

Their initial forecast, published Thursday morning, calls for 19 named storms. Nine of these storms would be hurricanes, and four of those would become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

Colorado State University's hurricane forecast for 2022

Philip Klotzbach, a specialist in Atlantic hurricane season forecasting on CSU’s team, cites warmer than average waters as part of the reason for such an active season.

Atlantic sea surface temperatures as of early April 2022

Tropical systems feed off warm waters.

They also feed off little wind shear (change in the wind). The lack of El Niño conditions means there (generally) will be less wind shear to tear storms apart in the Atlantic.

One of the reasons for the above-average Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast from CSU is due to the likely lack of #ElNino this summer/fall. El Nino generally increases vertical wind shear in the Atlantic, tearing apart hurricanes. pic.twitter.com/ef5kiv56Ci — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 7, 2022

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

