Experts at Colorado State University forecast another active hurricane season

The Tropical Meteorology Project at Colorado State University cites warmer than average waters for its predicted active season

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a record hurricane season in 2020 and an active season in 2021, experts with the Tropical Weather and Climate Research department at Colorado State University are forecasting another active season.

Their initial forecast, published Thursday morning, calls for 19 named storms. Nine of these storms would be hurricanes, and four of those would become major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

Colorado State University's hurricane forecast for 2022

Philip Klotzbach, a specialist in Atlantic hurricane season forecasting on CSU’s team, cites warmer than average waters as part of the reason for such an active season.

Atlantic sea surface temperatures as of early April 2022

Tropical systems feed off warm waters.

They also feed off little wind shear (change in the wind). The lack of El Niño conditions means there (generally) will be less wind shear to tear storms apart in the Atlantic.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

