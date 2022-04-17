Happy Easter! Enjoy the sunny, mild weather before our next round of rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Sunday and happy Easter if you celebrate it! A cold front sinks south of the region today and high pressure moves in from the northwest.

As a result, you can expect sunny, but also cooler weather than what we’ve enjoyed lately. Highs this afternoon are expected to peak in the 60s.

Easter Sunday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next storm system and showers will increase from the northwest by morning.

Monday is pretty close to a washout, so it’s a good idea to have the rain gear with you all day. It also will be quite chilly with highs in the 40s.

Future Tracker - Monday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If you look closely on the map above, you may notice some pink and blue showing up! That’s because it may be cold enough in the morning and midday for some wintry precipitation to mix in.

The odds of a wintry mix are highest in the Highlands, with mainly rain expected further south.

Precipitation types - Monday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This appears to be the best soaking of rain we’ll get all week. Models are hinting at up to an inch of rain for most of us, although there could be some isolated higher amounts.

Ad

Rainfall forecast - Through Monday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures are forecast to stay below-average through Wednesday. It wouldn’t be out of the question to get some frost in the mornings!

Upper air pattern - Tuesday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Temperatures rise again later in the week. It will feel more like spring or even early summer by the weekend!