Ah-choo! Warming trend leads to longer pollen season in Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have lived in Virginia long enough, you know that seasonal allergies are nothing to sneeze at. Whether it’s the tree pollen in the spring or weed pollen in the fall, a lot of us find ourselves sniffling, coughing, sneezing and wheezing our way through parts of the year.

Unfortunately, allergy seasons have grown longer since the inception of Earth Day in 1970.

Since that time, Roanoke has warmed more than Virginia and the U.S.

Warmer air is less dense, which allows pollen to travel more efficiently in the air. This also means that things start blooming earlier and last longer into the year.

According to Climate Central, the growing season in the Roanoke Valley has increased by a month over the last 50 years.

Longer pollen season in Roanoke since 1970

It’s more than just our health, but increased pollen can do damage to things like our cars. A 10 News story in the spring of 2018 explains why that’s the case.

