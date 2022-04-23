Look up! Recently-launched SpaceX Starlink satellites may be visible Saturday, Sunday evenings

ROANOKE, Va. – A new train of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites was launched Thursday. Shortly after launch, these satellites can be visible in the night sky.

Southwest Virginia has two opportunities to see the newly-launched train of satellites. Below is an over-simplified version of what these look like in the night sky.

An overly-simplified view of what the Starlink flyover looks like

Both Saturday and Sunday evenings, these will start northwest and move southeast. Saturday evening, this train reaches a peak height of 42° above the surface around 8:44. Sunday evening, the train reaches a peak height of 57° above the surface at 8:56 p.m.

Two viewings of the SpaceX Starlink satellites

If you happen to see this and get a picture or video, send them here.

Information for the flyover in our area was calculated on Heavens Above.

You can learn more about the Starlink mission by clicking here.