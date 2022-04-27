Wednesday whiplash! Strong gusts, cooler air take us back to start of spring

Cooler and windy at times behind Tuesday's cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Our preview of summer is officially over ever since a cold front moved through Tuesday.

Wednesday starts out much cooler with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine at least attempts to save us, with high temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 4/27/2022

Behind Tuesday’s front, however, wind gusts will turn quite strong at times.

Peak gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Wednesday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 4/27/2022

As the wind backs off Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in areas where the wind shuts down completely.

Chance of frost first thing Thursday morning, 4/28/2022

Come Thursday, high pressure will still be in control of our weather, resulting in more sunshine and highs in the 60s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/28/2022

Clouds increase Friday with showers developing Friday night into Saturday morning along a warm front just to our south.

Warm front sparks showers Friday night into Saturday morning

Moist airflow south of that front Sunday will give us another shot for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday afternoon

The weekend won’t be a complete waste, but there will be some opportunities for showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.

3-day weekend forecast for the Vinton Dogwood Festival

