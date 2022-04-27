Wednesday whiplash! Strong gusts, cooler air take us back to start of spring

ROANOKE, Va. – Our preview of summer is officially over ever since a cold front moved through Tuesday.
Wednesday starts out much cooler with temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine at least attempts to save us, with high temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations.
Behind Tuesday’s front, however, wind gusts will turn quite strong at times.
Peak gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands Wednesday.
As the wind backs off Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible in areas where the wind shuts down completely.
Come Thursday, high pressure will still be in control of our weather, resulting in more sunshine and highs in the 60s.
Clouds increase Friday with showers developing Friday night into Saturday morning along a warm front just to our south.
Moist airflow south of that front Sunday will give us another shot for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
The weekend won’t be a complete waste, but there will be some opportunities for showers with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Make sure to download our weather app for whatever you may have planned this coming weekend.