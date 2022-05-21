Near-record heat continues with more afternoon storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Our summer-like heat is sticking around for another day with a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon.

Temperatures start around 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine to take highs into the upper 80s and low 90s. Apart from Friday temperatures have not been this high since Mid-August.

Temperatures are about 10 to 15 degrees above average

This heat and humidity acts as fuel for storms in the mid-afternoon.

Today’s storm risk is not as high as storms in the last few weeks, but there is enough energy that some hazardous conditions could develop. The main threats for this storm are wind damage and hail, but if rainfall rates pick up some localized flooding is not out of the question.

Highest risks Saturday afternoon are wind and hail

Storms will mostly arrive in the middle of the afternoon and last into the evening. By tonight most of the storms move out of our area and we stay dry until Sunday afternoon.

Storms gain strength in the mid afternoon

Temperatures are slightly cooler Sunday, but an incoming cold front will bring more scattered showers and storms before the cooler air actually arrives on Monday. The front moves slowly so expect some extra showers on Monday.

Sunday's front brings more showers before a cooldown

A cooler and calmer pattern arrives Monday

