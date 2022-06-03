Better hair days ahead! Humidity levels drop Friday through Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Thursday’s storm system, we’re left with residual cloud cover through at least Friday morning. Early on, humidity levels start out fairly high. As a breeze from the north takes over, however, humidity levels drop off!

Humidity levels drop throughout the day Friday

A partly cloudy sky takes over, leading to a beautiful afternoon. Highs reach the 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 6/3/2022

Lower humidity also leads us to a cooler night and a refreshing Saturday morning. Some of us can get away with turning off the A/C!

Forecast lows for Saturday morning, 6/4/2022

That’s welcomed news for those taking part in the IronMan Sunday morning, as temperatures early on begin in the 50s. By midday, we’ll be in the 70s.

IronMan forecast for Sunday, 6/5/2022

While our weather this weekend is refreshing and nice, things get a little rowdy in South Florida and off the East Coast. It’s likely that we get Tropical Storm Alex to form at some point Friday.

Tropical storm offshore has no direct impact on our weather at home

This will bring lots of rain to South Florida early in the weekend before moving offshore.

If you have plans to visit the East Coast, you’ll get some garden-variety showers and storms. The biggest area of concern will be rip currents Sunday and Monday.