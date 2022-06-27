Tracking a front that brings scattered storms, drop in humidity

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers and storms will mainly be scattered Monday, happening in the morning in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and Roanoke Valley. Once past the Blue Ridge Parkway, scattered storms will move into Lynchburg and Southside from late morning into the afternoon.

None of these storms are expected to be severe/damaging.

High temperatures outside of these storms will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 6/27/2022

The front responsible for these storms moves east of the area throughout the afternoon. A wind out of the northwest behind the front will then bring humidity levels down later in the day.

Hour by hour dew points/muggy meter

It will feel much more comfortable late Monday into Wednesday morning.

In fact, you may actually be able to give the A/C a break Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, as temperatures drop into the 50s and lower 60s.

Nighttime lows heading into Tuesday morning

Don’t get too used to that. It’s summer after all. As the jet stream retreats north, summer heat will rebuild for the back half of the week.

Summer heat rebuilds by the second half of the week

With heat and humidity in place, a nearby front will feed off of that. This means more numerous showers and storms Sunday.

4th of July weekend weather pattern

So long as this front lingers nearby on the 4th of July, we’ll keep the storm chances in as well. If it sags south, however, that would bring storm chances down for the 4th.

4th of July weekend forecast

Keep checking back with us for frequent updates on the 4th of July weekend forecast