Tropics starting to heat up; we have a look at the next potential storm

Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1, and we had one tropical storm to track early in the season. That was Alex, which went post-tropical on June 6. Since then, the tropics have been awfully quiet.

That’s about to change as the Atlantic basin is starting to heat up! The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has not one, not two, but three tropical disturbances they are tracking at the moment.

One of the primary reasons for the extra activity right now? Incredibly warm sea-surface temperatures.

The warm water is poised to help the system east of the Windward Islands organize and strengthen. NHC says it has a 90% chance of tropical development over the next five days.

It’s likely we see a new tropical depression or named storm soon. Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the system Monday afternoon.

The next name on the 2022 list is Bonnie. If we exhaust all 21 names on the list this season, we will switch over to a supplemental list that includes names like Adria, Emery and Makayla.

Luckily, we’re not expecting any local tropical impacts in the near future. If that changes, we’ll certainly let you know!

