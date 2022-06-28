Ahhh! Refreshing feel prior to hot, muggy, stormy weekend weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Any time you can get a break in the humidity in late June, take advantage of it. That’s exactly what we have Tuesday.

That said, temperatures will be held a few degrees below average from start to finish. High temperatures only reach the 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 6/28/2022

As high pressure drifts east, a southeast wind brings more warmth and a dash of humidity back to the area Wednesday. That weak upslope flow may also trigger a few isolated storms in close proximity to the Blue Ridge Parkway during the afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 6/29/2022

The mercury continues to rise later in the week, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, a slow-moving front moves closer to the area by the weekend. While most storms Saturday will be isolated, it’s expected that storms increase in coverage Sunday.

What we're tracking through the 4th of July weekend - 2022

Where this front stalls will determine who exactly sees storms on the 4th of July, so make sure to stay with us for updates.

4th of July weekend - 2022

Any storms that do form will move slowly, so localized flooding will be a possibility.

Download our weather app to stay on top of the holiday weekend forecast, in addition to any alerts that may be issued.

Lastly, the tropics continue to gain some steam. It’s likely that Tropical Storm Bonnie will form in the next day or two.

Track of potential tropical system two as of 3 a.m. Tuesday, 6/28/2022

This storm is going to stay south and move into Central America, so it won’t play any role on your beach vacation plans this holiday weekend.