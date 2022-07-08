Scattered storms through Saturday; heat gradually lets off the pedal

ROANOKE, Va. – Our pattern of heat, humidity and occasionally scattered storms continues through Friday. You can feel the stickiness in the air right as you step outside.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 7/8/2022

Storms Friday form during the peak heating of the day. Some linger beyond sunset.

Come Saturday, our best shot for showers and thunderstorms moves from west to east during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Severe weather risk for Friday and Saturday

A handful of storms each day could turn strong or briefly severe, so make sure you have our app downloaded for updates.

Our meandering front that’s contributed to storm chances the last several days will finally move south of here Sunday and Monday. That will bring storm chances and humidity levels down just a touch.

Storm chances and humidity levels drop a bit Sunday and Monday

As the jet stream retreats back to the north by Tuesday, that opens up the gate for more heat.

Highs will be in the 90s for most of the area by then. Storm chances return to the forecast by Wednesday of next week.