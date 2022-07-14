SpaceX’s Thursday night launch may be visible from southwest, central Virginia

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fl – SpaceX is launching its 25th cargo resupply mission from Florida’s Space Coast Thursday evening. As of Thursday morning, their scheduled liftoff time is 8:44 p.m. and can be streamed live here.

There’s the chance that we see the vapor trail from the launch minutes after the fact (up until 9 p.m.). Your best bet is to find a higher location and look southeast.

Sunset in our corner of the Commonwealth occurs shortly before 8:44 p.m., so it won’t be completely dark out.

(It may not appear as vibrant is it does in the headline image, taken from Dublin, Virginia in the spring of 2021.)

Most clouds will be farther east, but could still be enough to impede our view.

If you get pictures or video of the vapor trail, make sure to submit it here on Pin It.