United Kingdom unofficially sets all-time record; temperatures still rising

ROANOKE, Va. – The Met Office of the United Kingdom reported Tuesday morning that Charlwood, Surrey provisionally reached a temperature of 39.1°C. That’s equivalent to 102.3°F.

Unofficially, this breaks the record for the all-time highest temperature recorded in the United Kingdom.

Record heat in Charlwood, Surrey, UK Tuesday

Here’s the catch. This was only around midday, and the Met Office forecasts temperatures to rise more in the following hours Tuesday afternoon.

You can follow along with this record heat wave on their Twitter linked here.

Other major cities such as London and Paris, France reached 99°F as of 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, and temperatures are still rising into the triple digits. That will also be the case in parts of Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Forecast high temperatures in western Europe for Tuesday, 7/19/2022

The United Kingdom is a part of the world that is not used to this level of heat. The average high temperature in London in mid-July is 74°.

(Imagine us forecasting temperatures 25-30° above average - that would be 113 to 118°F).

Many will tell you they don’t have the proper A/C or infrastructure to withstand an unprecedented heat wave like this one. London, for example, is just slightly farther north than Calgary, Alberta and is farther north than any of the Lower 48 states.

We'll get increasingly hotter later this week, but not quite this hot.