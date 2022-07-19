High heat continues to build as storm chances stay limited through the week

Heat wave takes over mid to late this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Parts of the area received a good dose of rain Monday afternoon and evening as a front passed through.

That front, however, wasn’t the kind to cool things down. High temperatures Tuesday will be similar to what we saw Monday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 7/19/2022

Clouds decrease from morning to afternoon. A little leftover energy in the atmosphere may trigger a few isolated thunderstorms, though they won’t be as numerous as they were Monday.

What we're tracking for Tuesday 7/19/2022

Come Wednesday, the wind picks up a little bit. That wind comes down the mountains, adding a few degrees to our high temperatures.

What we're tracking for Wednesday, 7/20/2022

A second front teams up with the leftover warmth and humidity late at night into Thursday morning and gives us the chance for showers and storms.

What we're tracking for Thursday AM, 7/21/2022

Once that front clears, the wind continues to come down the mountains. Thursday will be very hot again with most any scattered storms in Southside and Eastern Virginia.

What we're tracking for Thursday PM, 7/21/2022

High pressure continues to strengthen over the Central Plains later in the week. We’ll be on the outer edge of that heading into the weekend.

Ad

High pressure allows heat to build into the weekend

Areas outside of the mountains could wind up reaching the mid to upper 90s this weekend, so you’ll want to be near a pool, lake, river, sprinkler, etc.

We’ll continue to provide you with customized text and video updates on our weather app.