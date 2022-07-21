High heat continues Thursday; chance for a few storms too

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is starting out warm - even by mid-to-late July’s standards! A few early morning showers and storms are possible west of the Parkway as a weak front passes through the area.
We’ll start the day off with some residual cloud cover, but temperatures still manage to reach the mid to upper 80s in the mountains and low to mid 90s down low.
This has a lot to do with the wind (gusting 20-25 mph at times) coming down the mountains. The air then compresses, which leads to drying and heating.
A front passing through the area will trigger a few more showers and storms.
Most of these will be pretty scattered and south of U.S. 460 after about 2 p.m. Where they develop, however, they’ll have the chance to become strong-to-severe.
You would expect things to cool off once this front passes through. Not so fast!
Friday may actually be a degree or two hotter!
High pressure strengthens over the Southern U.S. Friday into the weekend.
A west wind around this will continue down the mountains, heating us up in the process.
While it won’t be obscenely humid this weekend, we’ll be nearing record heat. Saturday’s highs will be well into the 90s.
Some parts of the area Sunday will be near not only record highs, but triple digit heat!
Shower and storm chances go up next week, as high pressure collapses and a front stalls nearby.
