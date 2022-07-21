High heat continues Thursday; chance for a few storms too

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is starting out warm - even by mid-to-late July’s standards! A few early morning showers and storms are possible west of the Parkway as a weak front passes through the area.

We’ll start the day off with some residual cloud cover, but temperatures still manage to reach the mid to upper 80s in the mountains and low to mid 90s down low.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 7/21/2022

This has a lot to do with the wind (gusting 20-25 mph at times) coming down the mountains. The air then compresses, which leads to drying and heating.

Wind speed and gust forecast for Thursday, 7/21/2022

A front passing through the area will trigger a few more showers and storms.

Most of these will be pretty scattered and south of U.S. 460 after about 2 p.m. Where they develop, however, they’ll have the chance to become strong-to-severe.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, 7/21/2022

You would expect things to cool off once this front passes through. Not so fast!

Friday may actually be a degree or two hotter!

High temperature forecast for Friday, 7/22/2022

High pressure strengthens over the Southern U.S. Friday into the weekend.

A west wind around this will continue down the mountains, heating us up in the process.

A strong area of high pressure leads to a weekend of near-record heat

While it won’t be obscenely humid this weekend, we’ll be nearing record heat. Saturday’s highs will be well into the 90s.

Near-record highs Saturday, 7/23/2022

Some parts of the area Sunday will be near not only record highs, but triple digit heat!

Near-record highs Sunday, 7/24/2022

Shower and storm chances go up next week, as high pressure collapses and a front stalls nearby.

